  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In ISIS Hyderabad case, NIA files supplementary chargesheet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two persons in connection with an Islamic State case.

    In ISIS Hyderabad case, NIA files supplementary chargesheet

    The NIA says that Abdullah Basith, a resident of Hyderabad was continuously making efforts to propagate the ideology of the Islamic State, following which he entered into a conspiracy with some handlers and his associates. He along with his associates were involved in identifying, motivating and radicalising gullible Muslim youth to join him.

    Also Read | NIA attaches property worth Rs 7.23 crore belonging to TPC

    The other accused, Abdul Qadeer was in touch with Basith and was also involved in the conspiracy, the NIA further said. He had met with other members of the group in furtherance of the conspiracy. The NIA says that it recovered explosive substances from him.

    More hyderabad NewsView All

    Read more about:

    nia chargesheet hyderabad

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 7:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue