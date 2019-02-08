In ISIS Hyderabad case, NIA files supplementary chargesheet

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two persons in connection with an Islamic State case.

The NIA says that Abdullah Basith, a resident of Hyderabad was continuously making efforts to propagate the ideology of the Islamic State, following which he entered into a conspiracy with some handlers and his associates. He along with his associates were involved in identifying, motivating and radicalising gullible Muslim youth to join him.

The other accused, Abdul Qadeer was in touch with Basith and was also involved in the conspiracy, the NIA further said. He had met with other members of the group in furtherance of the conspiracy. The NIA says that it recovered explosive substances from him.