  • search
Trending MV Act Bhopal Odd-even
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In historic first, Tejas successfully performs critical test for naval deployment

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 13: India's indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas on Friday successfully carried out an "arrested landing" in Goa, a major milestone in development of the naval variant of the jet.

    In historic first, Tejas successfully performs critical test for naval deployment

    Officials said the test demonstrated the aircraft's ability to halt at a short distance after landing on board an aircraft carrier.

    The test was carried out at a shore-based test facility of the Indian Navy. The naval version of the aircraft is in development stage.

    Know about low weight, fire & forget Man Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile

    The Indian Air Force has inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft. Initially, an order was placed with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 40 Tejas aircraft.

    Designed by the ADA and the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Tejas is a fighter jet for the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF). It belongs to the LCA programme, which began in the 1980s to replace the ageing MiG-21s. It got its official name 'Tejas' in 2003.

    Last year, the IAF issued the request for proposal (RFP) to HAL for the procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of over Rs 50,000 crore.

    More TEJAS News

    Read more about:

    tejas indian air force

    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 19:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue