    In first visit to Northeast after anti-CAA protests, Modi to address rally in Assam on Feb 7

    New Delhi, Feb 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town of Assam on February 7.

    PM Modi to address rally in Assam on Feb 7, first visit to NE after anti-CAA protests

    This will be the prime minister's first visit to the Northeast since it witnessed several anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in which three people were killed.

    Prime Minister Modi will visit Assam on February 7 and address a rally in Kokrajhar, a government official said.

    The visit comes a week after the central government signed a peace pact with several Bodo militant groups and a student body. The signing of the Bodo agreement led to surrender of over 1,500 militants of the major insurgent group National Democratic Front of Boroland.

    A summit meeting between Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, scheduled to be held in Guwahati in December, was also cancelled due to the anti-CAA protests.

    Modi was also invited for the inauguration of the recently-concluded 'Khelo India' games in Guwahati but he did not attend it.

