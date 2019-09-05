In first recruitment drive since scrapping of Article 370, 29,000 youth sign up for Indian Army

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 05: For the first time since the abrogation of Article 370, encouraging news of youth joining the Indian Army has come up.

Around 29,000 youth from the Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal region queued up to join the Indian Army.

This news is encouraging considering the regions are Muslim dominated and the youth have shown a lot of eagerness to be part of the Indian Army.

This week along, there were around 6,000 youth who have already taken part in the recruitment drive. These youth from Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda took part in the Army's Counter Insurgency Force (Uniform).

Officials say that the numbers are encouraging and 40 per cent of the youth who signed up are Muslims. This is also the first recruitment drive since August 5, the day the government announced that Article 370 was being scrapped.

The Army in a tweet said, "to provide job opportunities to youth of J&K, #IndianArmy organises recruitment rally at #Reasi from 03 to 09 Sep. Registration of 29000 aspiring youth & turnout of 2500 candidates on first day, reflects the desire of youth of J&K to join mainstream & serve the nation.''

The vacancies are being filled up for the posts of soldier general duty, soldier technical, godlier technical nursing assistance, godlier technical nursing assistance veterinary, soldier clerk, store keeper technical and soldier tradesman.