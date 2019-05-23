  • search
    In first polls without Jaya-Karunanidhi, DMK stages a massive comeback

    Chennai, May 23: The DMK, has been out of power since 2011, seems to have made a comeback in Tamil Nadu politics and as per latest updates the MK Stalin-led party was leading in 23 of the 38 seats that went to polls in the southern state. The AIADMK is leading in just one seat, as of 2.00 pm. Congress is leading in 8 seats.

    Out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, the polling was held in 38 as the voting in Vellore parliamentary seat was countermanded by the EC.

    Modi-Shah strike rate way ahead of Rahul-Priyanka

    In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK had swept Tamil Nadu by bagging 37 of the 39 seats. The DMK did not win a single seat in 2014 elections.

    Along with Lok Sabha elections, 22 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu seats also went to polls . By-polls to 18 of the total 22 assembly seats were held on April 18, the rest voted on May 21. As per latest updates, both the AIADMK and DMK are leading in 10 seats each.

    In the 234-member strong Assembly, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has 114 members (including the Speaker), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 88, its allies Congress and Indian Union Muslim League 8 and 1 respectively. As of now, the AIADMK has 113 minus the Speaker in the 234 member house with 22 vacancies. The simple majority in the full house is 117.

    BJP surges ahead, snatches Hindi Heartland back

    So, out of the 22 assembly seats that voted, the AIADMK must win at least five seats to hold on to power.

    The AIADMK and the DMK have allied with the BJP and Congress, respectively. DMK leading in 29 seats is significant, as it shows resurgence of the Stalin led party post Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi's demises.

    The information in the story is as per updates till 1.40 pm. The final outcome could be different.

    Thursday, May 23, 2019, 14:17 [IST]
