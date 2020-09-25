In first phone call, PM Modi and Japan's Yoshihide Suga agree to boost ties

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga, for the first time since the latter was elected to the office, and said they agreed that stronger India-Japan ties would help meet the challenges of the current regional and global situation.

"Had a very good conversation with PM Suga Yoshihide. We exchanged views on the tremendous progress in our relationship in the last few years, and the future direction of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. @sugawitter," Modi tweeted on Friday.

He added, "We agreed that stronger India-Japan ties would help meet the challenges of the current regional and global situation. I look forward to working with PM Suga to further strengthen our all-round partnership."

Yoshihide Suga, a loyal aide to former PM Shinzo Abe, won a landslide victory in a ruling party leadership election on September 14.

On his election, PM Narendra Modi congratulated Yoshihide Suga in a tweet and said, "Heartiest congratulations to Excellency Yoshihide Suga on the appointment as Prime Minister of Japan @kantei. I look forward to jointly taking our Special Strategic and Global Partnership to new heights. @sugawitter."