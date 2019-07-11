  • search
    In first Lok Sabha speech, Rahul takes up farmers plight, Rajnath Singh counters

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed the condition of farmers in the country was "terrible", a charge countered by Union minister Rajnath Singh, who said people who ran the government for decades were responsible for the situation of farmers.

    Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Gandhi highlighted the problems being faced by farmers in Kerala, particularly in his constituency Wayanad.

    In first Lok Sabha speech, Rahul takes up farmers plight, Rajnath Singh counters
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    "There is a terrible situation of farmers in the country. I urge the prime minister to ameliorate problems of farmers in the country," he said.

    Rahul Gandhi thanks Twitterati after follower count on Twitter crosses 10-million mark

    Countering Gandhi, the defence minister, who was present in the House, said people who ran the government for decades were responsible for the situation of farmers.

    Singh said most suicides by farmers took place before the BJP-led government came to power.

    He also said following efforts of the Modi government, the income of farmers increased by 20-25 percent.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 18:16 [IST]
