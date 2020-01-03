  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In first directive, new CDS directs creation of Air Defence Command

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 03: In his first official directive after taking over as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat has asked top officials of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff to prepare a proposal to create an Air Defence Command.

    The move is aimed at enhancing military synergy and optimally utilise resources of the Armed Forces. General Rawat has set June 30 as the deadline for the proposal to be submitted.

    Indias first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat
    India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat

    This refers to the protection of military assets from an aerial threat by the enemy. The Air Defence Command would include air defence resources of all three service chiefs.

    General Rawat as CDS is the permanent chairman of the chief of staffs committee and heads the newly formed department of military affairs. He is also the single point adviser to the Defence Minister.

      Kota: Infants death toll mounts to 104, Cong govt faces flak|OneIndia News

      With a new math equation, Bipin Rawat takes charge as India’s First CDS

      A six-member panel will be formed to suggest measures to speed up joint manship among the three services. The CDS is expected to bring about jointness among the services within three years.

      More CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF News

      Read more about:

      chief of defence staff bipin rawat

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue