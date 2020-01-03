In first directive, new CDS directs creation of Air Defence Command

New Delhi, Jan 03: In his first official directive after taking over as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat has asked top officials of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff to prepare a proposal to create an Air Defence Command.

The move is aimed at enhancing military synergy and optimally utilise resources of the Armed Forces. General Rawat has set June 30 as the deadline for the proposal to be submitted.

This refers to protecting of military assets from an aerial threat by the enemy. The Air Defence Command would include air defence resources of all three service chiefs.

General Rawat as CDS is the permanent chairman of the chief of staffs committee and heads the newly formed department of military affairs. He is also the single point adviser to the Defence Minister.

A six member panel will be formed to suggest measures to speed up jointmanship among the three services. The CDS is expected to bring about jointness among the services within three years.