In fake currency case, NIA arrests prime accused

The National Investigation Agency has arrested a person from Hyderabad in connection with a fake currency case. Mohammad Rustam, aged 35, a resident of Malda in West Bengal was arrested by the NIA following a disclosure by prime accused Saddam Hossain.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Saddam Hossain had travelled to Malda from Bangalore on the instructions of Amirul Hoque and collected FICN from Roustam on four occasions. Roustam had got Rs. 2 lakh deposited in his wife's bank accounts and then contacted Amirul Hoque to get the currency collected from him.

The investigation disclosed that Roustam was a part of a conspiracy where the accused persons mostly based in Malda, West Bengal identifies and recruit personnel as couriers for trafficking and circulating the notes smuggled from across the border with an intention to threaten the monetary stability of India.

