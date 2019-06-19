  • search
    In Faiz Hameed’s appointment as ISI boss, why Pakistan has more to worry

    New Delhi, June 19: A lot has been said about the appointment of Lt General Faiz Hameed as the new chief of the ISI in Pakistan. He is known to be a hardliner and shares an excellent rapport with the Pakistan Army.

    Hameed wields a great deal of influence and the Pakistan has looked to send out a very strong message in this appointment. Not only would Hameed be used to boost terror in Kashmir, but his services would come in handy to crush dissidence within Pakistan as well.

    Lt General Faiz Hameed
    In the past few years, the ISI has been accused of trying to control the press and also influence last year's elections in Pakistan. There has also been a major crackdown on human rights activists and going by Hameed's style of functioning such incidents would continue unabated.

    He replaced Lt General Asim Munir, who was the chief for just 8 months. While Pakistan has not spelt out the reason behind the re-shuffle, analysts term Hameed as a hardliner.

    His appointment also comes in the wake of Indo-Pak relations remaining tense and also at an all time low. Hameed is considered as a very powerful personality within the ISI and also wields a great amount of influence.

    What appointment of hardliner Faiz Hameed as ISI boss means to India

    It may be recalled that he had brokered talks in 2017, when protesters blocked the roads to Islamabad. This incident had stoked civilian-military tensions and Hameed stepped into broker talks, which went on to be known as the Faizabad Agreement.

    Officials in India say that with the appointment of a hardliner, Pakistan is sending a message that it would not be backing down. He has the backing of the Pakistan Army and this signals that Pakistan would try and create more trouble along the border as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

    In Hameed's appointment and the sudden replacement of Munir, it suggests that there would be no re-conciliatory note from Pakistan. Indian officials say that one could expect a more aggressive stand from Pakistan on key issues.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 14:08 [IST]
