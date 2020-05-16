In detail: Everything that the Finance Minister announced
New Delhi, May 16: Nirmala Sitharaman in her fourth briefing focused on coal, minerals, defence production, airports, airspace management, maintenance/repair/overhaul, power distribution companies in UTs, space and atomic energy.
There were a host of announcements that were made. You can check each of them in detail below.
Policy reforms
'Govt. to bring in Policy Reforms to fast-track Investment
Industrial infrastructure
Scheme will be implemented in States through Challenge mode for Industrial Cluster Upgradation of common infrastructure facilities and connectivity
Coal sector
Govt. brings Policy Reforms in Coal Sector
Mineral sector
Enhancing Private Investments in the Mineral Sector
Defence production
Enhancing Self Reliance in Defence Production
Defence related
FDI limit in the defence manufacturing under automatic route will be raised from 49% to 74%
Air space management
Efficient Airspace Management for Civil Aviation
Airports
More World-class Airports through PPP
MRO
India to become a global hub for Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO)
Privatisation of power distribution
Power Departments / Utilities in Union Territories to be privatised.
Boosting private sector investment
Boosting private sector investment in Social Infrastructure through revamped Viability Gap Funding Scheme with a Total outlay of Rs 8100 crores
Space sector
Boosting private participation in Space activities
Atomic energy
AatmaNirbharDesh in the Atomic Energy Sector