In detail: Everything that the Finance Minister announced

New Delhi, May 16: Nirmala Sitharaman in her fourth briefing focused on coal, minerals, defence production, airports, airspace management, maintenance/repair/overhaul, power distribution companies in UTs, space and atomic energy.

There were a host of announcements that were made. You can check each of them in detail below.

Policy reforms 'Govt. to bring in Policy Reforms to fast-track Investment Industrial infrastructure Scheme will be implemented in States through Challenge mode for Industrial Cluster Upgradation of common infrastructure facilities and connectivity Coal sector Govt. brings Policy Reforms in Coal Sector Mineral sector Enhancing Private Investments in the Mineral Sector Defence production Enhancing Self Reliance in Defence Production Defence related FDI limit in the defence manufacturing under automatic route will be raised from 49% to 74% Air space management Efficient Airspace Management for Civil Aviation Airports More World-class Airports through PPP MRO India to become a global hub for Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Privatisation of power distribution Power Departments / Utilities in Union Territories to be privatised. Boosting private sector investment Boosting private sector investment in Social Infrastructure through revamped Viability Gap Funding Scheme with a Total outlay of Rs 8100 crores Space sector Boosting private participation in Space activities Atomic energy AatmaNirbharDesh in the Atomic Energy Sector