  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In detail: Everything that the Finance Minister announced

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 16: Nirmala Sitharaman in her fourth briefing focused on coal, minerals, defence production, airports, airspace management, maintenance/repair/overhaul, power distribution companies in UTs, space and atomic energy.

    There were a host of announcements that were made. You can check each of them in detail below.

    Policy reforms

    Policy reforms

    'Govt. to bring in Policy Reforms to fast-track Investment

    Industrial infrastructure

    Industrial infrastructure

    Scheme will be implemented in States through Challenge mode for Industrial Cluster Upgradation of common infrastructure facilities and connectivity

    Coal sector

    Coal sector

    Govt. brings Policy Reforms in Coal Sector

    Mineral sector

    Mineral sector

    Enhancing Private Investments in the Mineral Sector

    Defence production

    Defence production

    Enhancing Self Reliance in Defence Production

    Defence related

    Defence related

    FDI limit in the defence manufacturing under automatic route will be raised from 49% to 74%

    Air space management

    Air space management

    Efficient Airspace Management for Civil Aviation

    Airports

    Airports

    More World-class Airports through PPP

    MRO

    MRO

    India to become a global hub for Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO)

    Privatisation of power distribution

    Privatisation of power distribution

    Power Departments / Utilities in Union Territories to be privatised.

    Boosting private sector investment

    Boosting private sector investment

    Boosting private sector investment in Social Infrastructure through revamped Viability Gap Funding Scheme with a Total outlay of Rs 8100 crores

    Space sector

    Space sector

    Boosting private participation in Space activities

    Atomic energy

    Atomic energy

    AatmaNirbharDesh in the Atomic Energy Sector

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman coronavirus airspace coal mines

    Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 17:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X