In-depth: The announcements made by the Finance Minister
New Delhi, May 14: The focus of the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman today was on the migrants, farmers and poor.
Today's initiative focused on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people, small farmers. Among the 9 measures -- 3 were related to migrant workers, 1 for street vendors, small traders, self-employed people, 2 on small farmers and 1 on housing.
Lets us take a look at the announcements in-depth:
Direct support to farmers
Liquidity support for farmers
Support for migrants
Labour codes
More on labour codes
Benefits for workers
Mudra-Shishi loans
Affordable rental housing
Free food grains
One nation one ration card
For the street vendors
Housing sector
Campa funds:
Capital funding for farmers
Concessional credit
