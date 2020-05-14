In-depth: The announcements made by the Finance Minister

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: The focus of the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman today was on the migrants, farmers and poor.

Today's initiative focused on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people, small farmers. Among the 9 measures -- 3 were related to migrant workers, 1 for street vendors, small traders, self-employed people, 2 on small farmers and 1 on housing.

Lets us take a look at the announcements in-depth:

Direct support to farmers Direct Support to Farmers & Rural Economy provided post COVID19 Liquidity support for farmers Liquidity Support to Farmers & Rural Economy provided post COVID19 Support for migrants AatmaNirbharBharatPackage provides support for Migrants & Urban Poor Labour codes 'Government Committed to the welfare of Workers' More on labour codes labour codes- Benefits of workers Benefits for workers Labour code: Benefits for workers Mudra-Shishi loans Relief of Rs 1500 cr to MUDRA-Shishu loanees Affordable rental housing Migrant Workers / Urban Poor to have Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) Free food grains Free Food grain supply to Migrants for 2 months One nation one ration card 'One Nation One Ration Card' by March 2021 For the street vendors Rs 5000 cr Special Credit Facility for Street Vendors; Housing sector Government to extend the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme CLSS up to March 2021; 2.5 lakhs middle income families to benefit during 2020-21 Campa funds: Rs 6000 crores to be approved shortly under CAMPA Funds Capital funding for farmers Rs 30,000 crores Additional Emergency Working Capital Funding through NABARD Concessional credit Rs 2 lakh crore Concessional credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan Credit Cards