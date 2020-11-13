YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In-depth, candidate, constructive: India on talks with China

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 13: Apart from disengagement along the Line of Actual Control with China, India is also pushing to settle other issues.

    Indian and Chinese military commanders and officials would meet again soon. India and China have agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at the meeting of the Senior Commanders, to push for the settlement of other outstanding issues."

    In-depth, candidate, constructive: India on talks with China

    Srivastava described the latest round of talks between the military commanders of India and China as candid, in-depth and constructive. Exchanged views on disengagement at all friction points along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of the India-China border areas, Srivastava also said.

    All eyes on Finger 8 as tensions set to de-escalate between India and China

    On Tuesday, Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane said that he is hopeful of a pact with China to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

    As a first step, the armoured vehicles including the tanks, armoured personnel carriers are to be moved back to a significant distance from the LAC by both sides as per the disengagement agreement.

    In the second step to be carried out near the northern bank of the Pangong Tso lake, both sides are to withdraw around 30 per cent of the troops every day for three days, sources said. Owing to this the Indian side would come close to its administrative Dhan Singh Thapa post and the Chinese have agreed to go back to their position east of Finger 8.

    In the third step, the two sides are to withdraw from their respective positions along the southern bank of the Pangong Tso which also includes the heights and territories around the Rezang La and Chushul.

    More LINE OF ACTUAL CONTROL News

    Read more about:

    line of actual control indo china

    Story first published: Friday, November 13, 2020, 9:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X