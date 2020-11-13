All eyes on Finger 8 as tensions set to de-escalate between India and China

In-depth, candidate, constructive: India on talks with China

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 13: Apart from disengagement along the Line of Actual Control with China, India is also pushing to settle other issues.

Indian and Chinese military commanders and officials would meet again soon. India and China have agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at the meeting of the Senior Commanders, to push for the settlement of other outstanding issues."

Srivastava described the latest round of talks between the military commanders of India and China as candid, in-depth and constructive. Exchanged views on disengagement at all friction points along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of the India-China border areas, Srivastava also said.

On Tuesday, Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane said that he is hopeful of a pact with China to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

As a first step, the armoured vehicles including the tanks, armoured personnel carriers are to be moved back to a significant distance from the LAC by both sides as per the disengagement agreement.

In the second step to be carried out near the northern bank of the Pangong Tso lake, both sides are to withdraw around 30 per cent of the troops every day for three days, sources said. Owing to this the Indian side would come close to its administrative Dhan Singh Thapa post and the Chinese have agreed to go back to their position east of Finger 8.

In the third step, the two sides are to withdraw from their respective positions along the southern bank of the Pangong Tso which also includes the heights and territories around the Rezang La and Chushul.