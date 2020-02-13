In Delhi NOTA got 42,406 votes: You won’t believe how much CPI(M) polled

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 13: In the just concluded Delhi elections, NOTA stood at the sixth position in terms of the number of votes polled and polling percentage.

NOTA's vote share stood at 0.46 per cent, which was higher than parties such as the CPI, CPI (M), LJP and NCP.

In all NOTA polled 42,406 votes as opposed to the 1,236 polled by the CPI (M). The Communist Party of India, on the other hand, polled 1,954 votes. The LJP got 32,760 votes while the independents polled around 35,365 votes. The RJD, on the other hand, ended up with 3,452 votes.

Delhi continues to vote differently on the national, local front

The CPI stood at the 15th position, while the CPI (M) was at 21. The LJP and RJD on the other stood at the 8th and 11th positions respectively.

The Aam Admi Party which swept the elections with 62 seats polled 48,98,816 votes. The BJP polled 35,20,339 and the Congress ended up with 3,91,757. The AAP's vote share stood at 53.57 as opposed to the 38.51 bagged by the BJP. The vote share of the Congress stood at 4.26 per cent.

The RJD's vote share was at 0.04, while the LJP ended up with 0.35 per cent. The BSP had a vote share of 0.71 per cent, while the JD (U) ended up with 0.91 per cent. The RLD bagged 0.01, SHS, 0.20, AIFB 0 and others, 0.91 per cent.