In Davinder Singh case, NIA arrests president of LoC trade association

New Delhi, Feb 14: The National Investigation Agency has arrested the president of the Line of Control Trade Association. The arrest was made in connection with the Davinder Singh case.

Singh, a police officer with the Jammu and Kashmir police was arrested while trying to give a safe passage to terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen. The arrested has been identified as Tanvir Ahmad Wani.

Wani was arrested on the charge of providing funds to Naved Babu, the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, who was arrested along with Singh. NIA sources while confirming the development to OneIndia, said that Wani's role in providing funds to the Lashkar-e-Tayiba is also under the scanner.

Tainted cop Davinder Singh claims threat to life

The NIA which is probing the case has also learnt that Singh had taken the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to Jammu last year too and facilitated their return to Shopian, interrogators have claimed.

Singh is alleged to have brought Naveed Babu, Mir Irfan and Rafi Rather from Shopian to Srinagar earlier this month.They set out to Jammu, from where they were planning on going to New Delhi. However before he could leave, the police arrested him sources familiar with the developments confirmed.

Singh during his interrogation claimed that he was ferrying the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to facilitate their surrender.

Officials investigating him say that he had made this made claim during interrogation, but we are investigating the same further. Interrogators say that he has denied the charges against him. He says that he was facilitating a big catch, but there are several inconsistencies in his statements, the officer also said.

Raids at multiple locations in Shopian to trace Davinder Singh’s terror links

However sources also said that Singh was helping the terrorists cross the Banihal tunnel in lieu of money. The source also said that an amount of over Rs 10 lakh was agreed upon. Singh however denied the charge during interrogation. The source however added that Singh was not being truthful and he had no authorisation to organise a surrender.

The official cited above said that they were tracking their movements from Shopian. A police party in civvies was near his residence keeping a watch over their movements.