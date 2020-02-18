  • search
    In damage control mode, Uddhav says Bhima Koregaon case not transferred to NIA

    Mumbai, Feb 18: Amid growing discontentment among the members of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday cleared the air over the probe into the Bhima Koregaon.

    "Elgar and Bhima Koregaon are two separate topics. The issue facing my Dalit brothers is about Bhima Koregaon and I will not give it to the Centre. I want to make it clear that there will be no injustice to Dalit brothers," Thackeray tweeted in Hindi.

    In the first major fissures within the government, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar came out against Uddhav Thackeray's decision to hand over the Bhima Koregaon probe to the NIA.

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar faults Uddav Thackeray over transfer of Bhima-Koregaon case

    "It is the chief minister's prerogative; he can take a decision in this regard. However, we feel that the conduct of some of the officers in the home department is objectionable. We have got complaints from many organisations (on these officers) Vard including Dalit organisations," said the NCP chief.

    On Monday, the NCP had said that the state government will conduct its own probe by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

    The NCP is a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, along with the Congress party.

    Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 13:21 [IST]
    X