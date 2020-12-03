In close coordination with Army, IAF says Navy Chief amidst tensions with China

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 03: The Indian Navy is determined to stand steadfast in these testing times, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said.

Amidst the tensions with China, the Navy Chief said that whatever they are doing is in close coordination with the Army and Indian Air Force.

The Navy Chief also said that attempts to change the status quo along the northern borders and COVID-19 posed new challenges.

He also said that as of now three Chinese warships are in the Indian Ocean. The Chinese have been maintaining three ships since 2008 for anti-piracy patrols, the Navy Chief Admiral Singh also said.

The Indian Navy has appointed four women officers on ships in November, and two women officers have been appointed in foreign billets in Maldives and Russia, the chief also said.

There is a dual challenge from COVID19 and Chinese attempts to change the Line of Actual Control. The Navy is prepared to face both these challenges. We have an SOP to tackle the situation if there is an infringement, the Navy chief said.

The two Predator drones taken on lease are helping us fulfil the capability gap in our surveillance. The 24 hours of surveillance capability is helping us to get sustained surveillance capability, Admiral Singh also said.