In chat with Rahul Gandhi, Raghuram Rajan says India can lead global dialogue in re-thinking economy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: Former RBI governor, Raghuram Rajan said that India can assume a leadership role in shaping the economy after the COVID-19 crisis.

In an interaction with Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, Rajan said incidents such as coronavirus rarely have any positive results for any country. However this crisis will enable a rethinking of everything in the global economy.

India can assume the leadership role in shaping that dialogue and to be a leader in that dialogue, Rajan also said.

There will have to be a re-thinking of everything the global economy once we are out of this, If there is an opportunity for India, it is in shaping that dialogue and in being the leader in that dialogue, the former RBI chief said.

He also said India is not one of the warring parties, but a country big enough to have its voice heard in the global economy. He however added that going for a second or third lockdown to check the spread of the virus will be devastating for the country's economy.

Second of third lockdown will be devastating. It would diminish our credibility. We do not have to aim for 100 per cent success. It is not possible. We have to manage the re-opening, he said.