  • search

In CBI bribery case, three politicians from AP-Telangana under scanner

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 24: In the ongoing probe against special director, CBI, Rakesh Asthana, some big names are expected to roll out. The conversations between Moin Qureshi and a few politicians from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are under the scanner of the investigating agency.

    In CBI bribery case, three politicians from AP-Telangana under scanner

    A team of the CBI would visit Hyderabad soon to question at least three politicians alleged to be connected with this case. It may be recalled that Satish Babu Sana a resident of Gachibowli had said that in pursuance of the promise of payment of Rs 2 crore on October 10 2018, he was informed by Manoj Prasad, a Dubai based businessman to hand over the amount in person in Delhi. He had paid Rs 25 lakh and later 25,000 dhirams to Manoj Prasad. He also said he had made another payment of 30,000 dhirams to Prasad through one Mutthu in Dubai.

    Also Read | CBI war: Nageshwar Rao appointed interim director, Verma, Asthana sent on leave

    These details had emerged when the CBI began its probe against Qureshi, a meat exporter. The CBI had accused him of alleged hawala transactions.

    During the course of the probe, Babu is said to have taken the name of three prominent politicians.

    The conversations with these politicians is under verification and the CBI team would visit Hyderabad to ascertain the details further. In addition to this Babu is also said to have revealed the names of a jewellery businessman and Qureshi in his statement to the agency. The agency is also checking the conversations between Qureshi and these politicians from the Telugu states.

    Read more about:

    cbi rakesh asthana telangana scanner andhra pradesh moin qureshi

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 10:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue