    In case of bad weather, alternative landing for Air Force One carrying Trump to be Jaipur airport

    Jaipur, Feb 23: A special aircraft of the US Army carrying top officials arrived on Saturday at Jaipur International Airport to take stock of security arrangements ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, an airport official said.

    In case of bad weather, alternative landing for Trumps Air Force One aircraft to be Jaipur airport
    Tourists look on at a sand sculpture on US President Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Trump ahead of their maiden India visit, in Puri. PTI

    "The aircraft landed at the airport at 9 am and flew out at 11 am. US Embassy officials took stock of the security measures at the airport. There is no scheduled programme at the airport but precautionary measures are being taken," Jaipur International Airport Director J S Balhara said.

    Trump will be on a two-day visit to India from February 24 to 25 and Jaipur airport will be the first alternative for landing his aircraft in case of bad weather, the official said.

      Air Force One is the official air traffic control call sign for a United States Air Force aircraft carrying the president of the United States. In common parlance, the term is used to denote U.S. Air Force aircraft modified and used to transport the president. The aircraft are prominent symbols of the American presidency and its power.

