In BSP’s RS loss, SP lawmakers missed out on a 5 star dinner and bhajan programme

The Samajwadi Party managed to send its lone candidate to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. However, it was not all smiles for the party as it failed to elect the BSP candidate who was counting heavily on the surplus votes of the SP.

The BJP managed to send its 9th candidate by defeating the BSP in a keenly contested battle. Both the SP and BSP which got together to defeat the BJP in the by-elections were confident ahead of the RS polls.

Akhilesh Yadav had big plans after the elections. He had planned a bhajan session and a grand dinner at a 5-star hotel in Lucknow to celebrate the win of both the SP and BSP, although it was just one seat each in comparison to the BJP's nine.

The programmes that were planned by the SP were to be attended by Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Jaya Bachchan who won the elections. However once the results began to trickle in and the SP realised that the BSP candidate would lose, the programmes were cancelled.

Akhilesh Yadav had in fact done his best to ensure that the BSP won. He wanted to return the favour to the BSP which had not fielded any candidate both at in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. When Mayawati asked him ahead of the RS polls for a dedicated list, he sent the names of his most trusted MLAs.

The SP had 10 surplus votes after it elected Jaya Bachchan who needed 37 votes. Akhilesh even went ahead and sought peace with Raghuraj Pratap Singh, an independent MLA, who was once part of his cabinet.

However drama unfolded and thanks to cross-voting and accurate engineering by the BJP, the BSP's Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was defeated.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day