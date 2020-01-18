  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In BSP's first list of 42 candidates for Delhi, MLA who was denied ticket by AAP finds place

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma, who quit the AAP recently, will contest the February 8 Delhi Assembly election from his Badarpur constituency on a BSP ticket. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced its first list of 42 candidates.

    Mayawati
    Mayawati

    The party has decided to field its nominess in all 70 seats in Delhi. Another list is expected on Sunday.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) denied Sharma ticket this time and has fielded Ram Singh Netaji, a Congress leader and former MLA who joined the party recently.

    Ram Singh Netaji had won the Assembly elections in 2008 from Badarpur on a BSP ticket. The BSP won two seats in the 2008 elections.

    Of the 42 candidates fielded by the BSP on Saturday, eight belong to the Scheduled Castes.

    More BSP News

    Read more about:

    bsp aap delhi assembly elections 2020

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue