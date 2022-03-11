YouTube
    In BJP’s handsome win in Manipur, its vote share stood at 37.83%

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 11: The BJP won Manipur handsomely by bagging 32 of the 60 seats. The Congress was a distant third with 5 seats only.

    The second largest party is the Janata Dal (United) which bagged 6 seats, while the Naga People's Party ended up with 5 and the National People's Party bagged 7.

    The BJP's vote share stood at 37.83 per cent while the NPEP was at second with 17.29 per cent. The vote share of the Janata Dal (U) was at 10.77 per cent and the Congress ended up with 16.83 per cent. NOTA was exercised by 0.56 per cent of the people in the state. The vote share of the Naga People's Front was at 8.09 per cent according to the data available with the Election Commission of India.

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 manipur election 2022 vote share

    Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 12:42 [IST]
    X