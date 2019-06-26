In big diplomatic win, 55 Asia-Pacific countries endorse India bid for non-permanent seat at UNSC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 26: In a major diplomatic victory for India, 55 countries of the Asia Pacific group have endorsed India's bid for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council.

All 55 members of Asia-Pacific Group at UN have unanimously endorsed India's candidature for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for 2 year term for 2021 - 22.

Thanking members of the group, Syed Akbaruddin, India's Permanent Representative at UN, said in a tweet, "a unanimous step. Asia-Pacific Group @UN unanimously endorses India's candidature for a non-permanent seat of the Security Council for 2-year term in 2021/22. Thanks to all 55 members for their support."

New Delhi, it may be recalled had launched a campaign to win a non-permanent seat at the UNSC for a period of two years during a meeting at the SCO last month. India has in the past been a non-permanent member of the UNSC seven times- 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, 1991-92 and 2011-12.