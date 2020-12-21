No one in Mamata's family wants to become CM: TMC hits back at Shah's dynasty dig

In Bengal, Shah takes stock of probe into terror cases during meeting with NIA officials

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Dec 21: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah during his visit to West Bengal met with officers of the National Investigation Agency and took stock of the terror related cases registered by the agency in the state.

Shah during his meeting with DIG Deepak Kumar and other NIA officials sought details of the cases registered in the state. The NIA had recently busted a Lashkar-e-Tayiba module in Bengal. The module was Pakistan sponsored and in busting the same, the agency averted major strikes.

During his meeting Shah asked the officials to track the movement and network of these terror groups. He also took stock of the progress made in the cases relating to the PFI and asked the NIA officials to monitor these groups closely.

CAA rules to be framed after COVID-19 cycle breaks: Shah

Cases have also been filed against the Students Islamic Movement of India at Murshidabad and Kolkata. Following the meeting Shah visited Swami Vivekananda's birthplace in central Kolkata. He said that Swami Vivekananda connected spirituality with modernity. I pray we are able to walk the path he showed us, Shah also said.

Terrorists have found a safe haven in West Bengal. In 2014 a major module of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh was busted in Burdwan. It was found that both terrorists from Bengal and Bangladesh were working for the outfit. They were preparing scores of bombs and were planning on carrying out blasts both in Bengal and Bangladesh. They were in fact planning on overthrowing the democratically elected government in Bangladesh.

The NIA has busted a series of cases in the state. These cases also include those relating to fake Indian currency and the main module was found to be operating in Malda.