In Andhra, TDP’s Kakinada MP Thota joins YSRCP

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Mar 13: The ruling Telugu Desam Party is undergoing a turmoil with the general elections fast approaching as many of its leaders deserting it and the remaining indulging in group politics.

Earlier in the day, Kakinada Member of Parliament (MP) Thota Narasimham and his wife Vani decided to quit TDP to join YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections will take place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The state goes to polls on April 11.

According to reports, Narasimham had decided to not contest the polls due to his ill-health but was expecting a ticket for Jaggampet Assembly seat for his wife. Upset over not getting the Jaggampet constituency, the leader decided to join YSR Congress party. Earlier this week, prominent Telugu actor Mohammad Ali Basha also joined YSRCP.

Earlier, former TDP MLA from Palakollu Dr Ch Satyanarayana Murthy (Babjee) along with his followers joined the YSRCP in the presence of the party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy. A surgeon, Dr Babjee won on TDP ticket in 2004.