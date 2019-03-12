In Andhra, Naidu has explaining to do, while Jagan chugs along

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Mar 12: The simultaneous contest in Andhra Pradesh would be a crucial one to watch out for. The April 11 contest would be a fierce one between the Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress Party.

A TDP win could give the federal front a boost in Delhi, while a victory for the Jagan Mohan Reddy led, YSRCP could prove favourable for the BJP as he has not been averse to supporting the party.

While the equations in Telangana and AP may be different, Naidu begins with a disadvantage. His party tied up with the Congress to fight the Telangana elections. The TDP won just 2 in comparison to the 16 it had bagged in 2014.

Chandrababu Naidu said that every vote that goes to the YSRCP, got into the account of the TRS. Do the people want a government that will protect their interests or submit to the government of a neighbouring state, he asked.

Naidu also faces a big challenge of explaining the alliance he had entered into with the Congress. The alliance ended with the Telangana elections, but he would find it hard to explain about the same on the national front.

The other issues daunting Naidu is why he settled for a special package rather than press for a special category status. His u-turns with alliances would also be another factor that he would need to explain.

In 2014, the TDP and BJP fought together both in the state and Lok Sabha segments. The TDP bagged 103 of the 175 seats, while the BJP got 4. The YSRCP on the other hand bagged 66 seats, while the Congress failed to open its account. In the Lok Sabha segment, the TDP won 15 of the 25 while the BJP got 2. The remaining were bagged by the YSRCP.

The YSRCP, which has not formed an alliance is riding on the popularity of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He recently concluded a 3,648 kilometre long padayatra, which covered 13 district over a span of 348 days. This coupled with the fact that Naidu has backtracked from the special category status are two major issues that the YSRCP would be banking on during this election.