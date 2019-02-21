In Andhra, Amit Shah accuses Cong of using Pulwama attack for political interests

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Rajahmundry, Feb 21: BJP national president Amit Shah who is in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday launched his party's exercise to contact beneficiaries of various welfare programmes of its governments at the Centre and in states. He will later head to Karnataka to attend other political programmes.

While addressing party workers in Rajahmundry, Shah said,''The Narendra Modi government has zero tolerance policy for terrorists. The PM has given the security agencies a free hand to decide on when and where to hit back after the Pulwama terror attack.''

Congress whose leader Navjot Singh Sidhu speaks for Pakistan dares to question PM Modi. Congress need not teach us about patriotism," said Amit Shah in Andhra Pradesh.

[Congress accused Modi govt of disrespecting soldiers', politicising Pulwama terror attack]

"The Congress had today attacked PM Modi over the Pulwama attack. The Congress is targeting a prime minister who spends 18 hours of the day working for the country.

"Congress has used this (Pulwama) attack for their political interests. They created an issue of the PM Modi's presence in a programme on the day of attack. But I want to tell them that PM Narendra Modi will continue to work 18 hours in a day," said BJP chief in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, TDP, Congress workers greeted BJP president Amit Shah with black flags protesting over denial of special status to Andhra Pradesh on his arrival in Rajahmundry.