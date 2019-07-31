In an unprecedented first, CJI permits CBI to file case against sitting HC judge

  • search
    New Delhi, July 31: The Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi has in an unprecedented move permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a case against a sitting judge of the high court.

    The CJI permitted the CBI to register a case against, Justice S N Shukla, judge of the Allahabad High Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case relates to the alleged favours to a private medical college.

    Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi
    Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

    It may be recalled that on July 25, 1991, the Supreme Court had in the K Veeraswamy case prevented any investigation agency from lodging an FIR against a sitting Supreme Court or High Court judge, without first showing evidence to the CJI and obtaining permission.

    Assam NRC: Centre wants one hearing in SC before final list is out

    This is for the first time that a CJI has granted permission to a probe agency to lodge an FIR against a sitting judge.The CBI had written to the CJI and sought permission to investigate the case.

    It may be recalled that last month the CJI had written to the Prime Minister to move a motion in the Parliament for the removal of Justice Shukla. The first recommendation in this case was made by then CJI, Dipak Misra after an in-house panel found the judge guilty of serious irregularities.

