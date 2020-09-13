In an abyss of reduction: Rahul Gandhi on GDP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 13: Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said its "well planned fight" against coronavirus has allegedly put India in an "abyss" of GDP reduction of 24 per cent, 12 crore job losses, 15.5 lakh crore additional stressed loans and globally highest daily COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Congress has been accusing the Modi government of not handling the COVID-19 pandemic effectively. The government has dismissed all such claims in the past.

"Modi Govt's 'well-planned fight' against Covid has put India in an abyss of: 1. Historic GDP reduction of 24% 2. 12 crore jobs lost 3. 15.5 lac crores additional stressed loans 4. Globally highest daily Covid cases & deaths," Gandhi said in a tweet.

But for the government of India and the media "sab changa si (all is well)", the former Congress chief said.

India's COVID-19 caseload has gone past 46 lakh, while 36,24,196 people have recuperated so far taking the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent on Saturday, according to Union health ministry data.

Later, in another tweet, Gandhi said there was no hope of job creation and safe future for youth anytime soon.

Tagging a report quoting Unilever global chief executive Alan Jope as saying that increasing COVID-19 cases is a worrying trend in India, Gandhi tweeted, "One of India's biggest employers is in 'wait and see' mode since Covid cases are rising.

"So, no hope of job creation & safe future for youth anytime soon. Yet another outcome of Modi Govt's sudden & unplanned lockdown which has snowballed India's already-precarious economy," he said.