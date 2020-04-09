In address to nation, Brazil’s President makes a special mention for Prime Minister Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation. He thanked the PM and the people of India for helping Brazil with the anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine.

He said that he has more good news. As an outcome of my direct conversation with the Prime Minister of India, we will by Sunday receive raw materials to continue our production of hydroxychloroquine. This will help us treat patients infected with COVID-19.

Like how Lord Hanuman brought Sanjeevani booti: Brazilian President in thank you note to PM Modi

I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for such timely help extended to Brazil and its people, he also said.

Bolsonaro had earlier in a letter to PM Modi thanked him for easing restrictions on exports drugs used to fight the coronavirus. Bolsonaro in his letter thanked PM Modi after India lifted the restrictions on hydroxychloroquine.

He compared the move to allow export of hydroxychloroquine to reach his country to Lord Hanuman and Sanjeevani booti. Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama's brother Lakshman and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight of Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis, he also said in the letter.

What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all the people, the letter also said.

India on Tuesday said that in the view of the humanitarian aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependant on our capabilities.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said that it would supply paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine to countries that are badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fake News Buster

Anurag Srivastava, External Affairs ministry, spokesperson said that India will also be supplying essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would therefore discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter, Srivastava further added.

India has decided that orders from other countries would be cleared only after the domestic requirements are met.