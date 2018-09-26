In Aadhaar verdict, word of caution to Centre on illegal immigrants

New Delhi, Sep 26: In the big Aadhaar verdict by the Supreme Court, there was a word of caution for the Centre, where the illegal immigrants are concerned.

In the order, the court said, " ensure that illegal immigrants do not get Aadhaar cards."

The observation assumes importance in the wake of illegal immigration being a major issue in the country. Statistics show that there are over two crore illegal immigrants in the country. These are however as per official statistics.

This issue had been debated widely following the Assam NRC issue. In the recently published final draft it was found that 40 lakh people were excluded from the document for want of valid citizenship documents.