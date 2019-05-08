In a positive development 30 surrendered lady naxals recruited into police force

Bastar, May 08: In a positive development, the Chhattisgarh police have for the first time recruited 30 surrendered women naxals into a commando unit in Dantewada.

Danteshwari Ladake, the platoon of the district reserve guard operates in the jungles of the Malinger area. This is the same area where a BJP MLA, a Doordarshan journalist and police personnel were killed by naxals a few months back.

The District Reserve Guards are the front line fighters and mainly comprise tribals, surrendered naxalites and also members of the special police forces.

The recruitment of the surrendered woman naxalites is not only aimed at fighting, but also to lure others to surrender. They have been given special anti-naxal training and are now battle ready. These commandos would come in handy when it comes to arresting women naxalites and this would also help address the long standing problem of alleged harassment and human rights violations.

Further this unit would help in the gathering of intelligence as they are already well versed with the area, terrain and the operation of the naxalites.