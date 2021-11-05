In a new worry, Kerala see rise in breakthrough infections: How common are serious cases?

Dalit man in Kerala beaten up by wife's brother allegedly for not converting to Christianity

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 05: In recent weeks, Kerala has reported more than half of the total Covid-19 cases recorded in India. Of the total Covid cases recorded in India over the last seven days, 51.51 per cent were reported in Kerala alone. However, in a disturbing trend, there's been a lot of talk about 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases.

According to official data, 1,19,401 positive cases were reported from Kerala in the past 15 days, from October 19 to November 2. Of these, the data show, 1,00,593 had been eligible for vaccination of which 67,980 (57.9 per cent of the total case count) had got either both doses or a single dose, as per the Indian Express report.

However, Experts added that only a tiny fraction of the cases required oxygen beds or ICU admission as vaccination reduced the severity of symptoms.

Kerala recorded 7,545 fresh COVID-19 cases and 136 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49.95 lakh and the fatalities to 32,734, the state government said on Thursday.

With 5,936 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 48,87,350 and the active cases reached 74,552, an official press release said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,163 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram 944 and Thrissur 875.

Of the new cases, 107 were health workers, 30 from outside the state and 7,048 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 360.

There are currently 2,56,811 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,51,744 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,067 in hospitals.

Health experts in Kerala suspect that the effect of the vaccines on the human body is waning a few months after being administered the jab.

What is a breakthrough COVID-19 case?

A breakthrough infection is an infection with a virus, bacterium or other germ after you have been vaccinated. This is an expected occurrence for a small percentage of those receiving any vaccine, since no vaccine for any disease is 100% effective in preventing infection in every person who receives it.

Breakthrough coronavirus infections happen when someone who has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 becomes infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Is coronavirus after vaccination dangerous?

Breakthrough coronavirus infections can cause mild or moderate illness, but the chances of serious COVID-19 are very low, especially for people who are not living with a chronic health condition.

Is the delta variant causing breakthrough cases?

While most current breakthrough cases are from the delta variant, it's important to note breakthrough cases can come from all COVID-19 variants.

Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 13:50 [IST]