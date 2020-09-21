In a historic first, two woman officers to be posted on Indian Navy warship

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh will be the first women officers who will be deployed on Navy warships.

The two young officers are training to operate a host of sensors on-board the Navy multi-role helicopters, including sonar consoles and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance payloads.

It is expected that the two officers will eventually fly on the Navy's new MH-60R helicopters. These are considered to be the most advanced multi-role helicopters of their class in the world. These are designed to detect enemy ships and submarines which can be engaged using missiles and torpedoes.

This news comes at a time when the Indian Air Force shortlisted a woman fighter pilot to operate in its fleet of Rafale fighter jets. In 2016, Flight Lieutenant Bhawanna Kanth, Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi, and Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh became India's first women fighter pilots.

The IAF currently has 1,875 women in service including 10 fighter pilots. 18 women officers arre navigators and thought to be deployed in the fighter fleet as well. They are operating as weapons systems operators on fighters including the Sukhoi-30MKI.