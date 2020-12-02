YouTube
    In a first, Twitter flags BJP's Amit Malviya's tweet as manipulated media

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 02: In a first, Twitter has labelled a tweet by BJP leader Amit Malviya on the farmer's protest as 'manipulated media'.

    Amit Malviya had on November 28 posted a fact-check tweet on the image of an elderly farmer during a lathi-charge by policemen in Haryana, to counter a post by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

    Amit Malviya
    Amit Malviya

    Malviya wrote, "Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time."

    Rahul had tweeted a photograph by PTI that showed a policeman wielding his baton against an elderly farmer during the ongoing protests in Delhi.

      UK is 1st western country to approve a Covid vaccine | Oneindia News

      "Our slogan was Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, but today PM Modi's arrogance made the jawan stand against the farmer. This is very dangerous," Gandhi tweeted.

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 16:35 [IST]
