In a first, Railways to compensate for delay in Tejas Express; How much the IRCTC would pay

New Delhi, Oct 01: The Indian Railways would pay the passengers if their premium train Tejas Express reaches the destination late. Late running of trains is an issue that has almost become synonymous with the Indian Railways.

Eversince taking over the Railway Ministry from Suresh Prabhu, Piyush Goyal has stressed on the importance of punctuality.

Many steps have been implemented like changing the arrival time, adding buffer time in the route so that unexpected delays can be acommodated. But, monetary compensation for late running is something that the railwayts is doing for the first time. It is in a way fining itself if there is more than an hour of delay in reaching the destination.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter today to make this announcement. Goyal's tweet says that for now the new penalising system would be implemented on New Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express.

Indian Railways' late running compensation slabs:

In case of a delay of more than an hour - compensation would be Rs 100.

In cases of a delay exceeding 2 hours - compensation would be Rs 250.

"Compensation for Delay: In a first of its own, IRCTC to compensate passengers of the New Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express in case of delay in the train schedule: - ₹100 in case of a delay of more than an hour - ₹250 in cases of a delay exceeding 2 hours," Goyal tweeted.

