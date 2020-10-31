In a first, PM Modi inaugurates seaplane service in Gujarat

National Unity Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity

Ahmedabad, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the country's first seaplane service between the Statue of Unity site at Kevadiya Colony to the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, marking the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Prime Minister also participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Divas Parade. The police forces of Gujarat Police, Central Reserved Armed Forces, the Border Security Force, the Indo Tibetan Border Police, the Central Industrial Security Force and the National Security Guards participated in the parade.

PM Modi also interacted with more than 400 trainee officers from services such as the Indian Administrative Services through a virtual conference.

The flight was operated by SpiceJet's fully-owned subsidiary, Spice Shuttle. The service is expected to boost travel and tourism, and provide last-mile connectivity.

Speaking to media, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, "Seaplanes are the perfect flying machines that can effectively connect the remotest parts of India to the mainstream aviation network without the high costs of building airports and runways."

The distance of 200 km between Ahmedabad to Kevadia takes four hours by road. But now, the seaplane will take only one hour to reach its destination.

Also, it is re[portedly said that SpiceJet will ply four round-trips of the seaplanes in a day, eight flights between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. The seaplane can accommodate at least 14 passengers at a time.

The ticket price of a single seaplane ticket is expected to be Rs 4,800.