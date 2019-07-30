In a first, Pilot does 'wing suit skydive' from 8,500 feet

  • search
    By Shreya
    New Delhi, July 30: Tarun Chaudhri, wing commander in the Indian Air Force set record in wingsuit skydiving by jumping from different heights towards the ground. He accomplished this by jumping off from a Mi-17 helicopter from an altitude of 8500 feet.

    Image Courtesy: @IAF_MCC
    Image Courtesy: @IAF_MCC

    "Wg Cdr Tarun Chaudhri SC achieved a milestone by accomplishing WINGSUIT SKYDIVE JUMP on 21 July 19. This is the First IAF Wing Suit Skydive Jump by a pilot who has flown and captained the same type of helicopter," tweeted Indian Air Force.

    Why IAF still heavily relies on MiG-29 despite it being an old fighter?

    "The feat is the deepest imprint of ethos and professionalism of IAF, be it adventures or operations. Congratulations & Touch the Sky with Glory!!!," it further said.

    This is the first flying wingsuit jump demonstration at an organised gathering by Indian Air Force.

    Kargil Diwas celebrations were held at Air Force Station in Jodhpur on July 21 and 22.

