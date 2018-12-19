  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    In a first, Kerala’s captive jumbos get genetic IDs

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19: Kerala is all set to become the first state in the country to have a DNA database of its captive elephants, thanks to an unique DNA database initiative of the state government.

    The Forest department, with the technical support of the Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology (RGCB), has prepared the DNA database of all the registered captive jumbos across the state.

    Elephants

    The database would act as an authentic record and data to settle any kind of dispute regarding the peculiarities and ownership of jumbos, the department officials said.

    Captive elephants are those that have been captured from the wild and used by humans.

    End to illegal trade

    It is also expected to address the illegal trade, forgery of ownership certificates and other malpractices related to captive jumbos, an official statement said.

    The microchip has been found too inadequate as an identification tool. There are widespread complaints that microchips of dead elephants are being taken out and inserted into elephants smuggled in from Bihar or Assam. It was one such complaint registered by K Venkitachalam of Heritage Animal Task Force that had prompted the Forest Department to launch the DNA profiling drive.

    The DNA profiling of as many as 519 elephants, registered with the department, has been completed.

    Kerala leads the way

    With this, Kerala has become the first in the country to have prepared the DNA-based genetic ID of its entire captive jumbo population, it said.

    As part of the initiative, the forest department had collected the blood samples of tuskers based on which the RGCB experts had prepared the DNA fingerprint of each elephant using the Micro-satellite Marker technique.

    "The Department is now planning to develop a mobile app to make use of the information available in the database," the release said.

    From now onward, the Forest department would provide identity cards, with QR codes having DNA details, to the owners of the captive elephants along with its ownership certificate, it said.

    3,500 elephants in captivity

    According to government data, there are about 3,500 elephants in captivity in India: in forest camps, private ownership, travel and tourism, zoos and temples. While the conditions in forest camps are in most cases good, it is in temples and in tourism that elephants suffer the most.

    Apart from Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act, 1960, many state guidelines exist for the welfare of captive elephants.

    In November, the Supreme Court directed the Animal Welfare Board of India to conduct a survey across the country to ascertain the number of elephants in captivity and their conditions.

    Read more about:

    kerala elephants

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 23:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue