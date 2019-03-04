In a first, Kerala govt sets up hostel for migrant labourers; ‘welcoming attitude,’ says CM Vijayan

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Thiruvananthapuram, March 4: The government of Kerala has set up what is known to be the first residential project for migrant labourers and it can accommodate over 600 people. Safety and hygiene of migrant labourers are always a concern and the Rs 8.5-crore project set up in the Special Economic Zone in Kanjikode in the state's Palakkad district.

The rental project named 'Apna Ghar' "is a testimony of our welcoming attitude," said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The CM paid a visit to the hostel ahead of its inauguration and inspected the facilities that are being provided for the occupants. The project is being shouldered by a public sector non-profit organisation called Bhavnam Foundation.

On February 23, Vijayan inaugurated the project which will see rooms being available between Rs 750 and 1,000 and the inmates are expected to do their own cooking. The hostel features kitchens, washing and drying areas for clothes, shared residential rooms with bunk beds besides fire-fighting system, rain-water harvesting arrangement, diesel generator, etc.

Dr G L Muraleedharan, Chief Operating Officer, Bhavanam Foundation, said while security guards will be employed soon in the hostel, a separate agency will look after the cleanliness of the place.

The set-up of the hostel came days after a fake audio clip circulated on WhatsApp saying migrant workers from northern and eastern parts of the country were being death threats, reported The News Minute in November 2017.