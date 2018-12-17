  • search
    In a first, India flies military aircraft using blended bio-jet fuel

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 17: The Air Force flew its first military flight, an AN-32 transporter aircraft, using blended bio-jet fuel in Bengaluru Monday.

    The Experimental Test Pilots and Test Engineer from Air Force's testing establishment ASTE, flew the aircraft in a combined effort with DRDO, Directorate General Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum.

    Representational Image

    On July 27, Air Force Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had announced intention to promote bio-jet fuel. Addressing a seminar on promoting indigenous technologies, Dhanoa had stated that Air Force intended to fly the AN-32 with 10 per cent bio-jet fuel during next year's Republic Day celebrations.

    Indian Air Force carried out extensive engine tests on the ground. This is now followed by flight trials using 10 per cent bio-jet blended ATF. "This fuel is made from Jatropha oil sourced from Chattisgarh Biodiesel Development Authority (CBDA) and then processed at CSIR-IIP, Dehradun," the statement said.

    In August, commercial airline Spicejet flew country's first ever bio-jet fuel-powered flight between Dehradun and Delhi.

    PTI 

