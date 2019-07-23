In a first, Andhra Pradesh reserves 75% private jobs for locals

Vijaywada, July 23: Andhra Pradesh became the first state in India to reserve jobs for locals in all private industries.

The Andhra assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/Factories Act, 2019 on Monday. The Bill does not only apply to all the existing industries and factories in Andhra Pradesh but also those which will be set up after the enactment of the law in the state.

The Act reserves industries, joint ventures, factories and projects set up under the PPP model will have to hire 75 per cent locals within three years.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised this reservation of jobs for the unemployed youth during LS elections. Within 3 years of the commencement of this act, private companies will have to comply with these provisions and submit quarterly reports.