    In a first, Ahmedabad man fined for spitting pan masala

    Ahmedabad, Apr 28: In what it claims to be the first case of its kind in India, a man in Ahmedabad was fined for spitting paan masala at a public place.

    Representational Image

    One Mahesh Kumar from Naroda area in the city was found doing so on the Sardar Patel Statue road. He was sent E-memo on the basis of CCTV footage for violation of Public Health By-laws. He has submitted the fine or Rs 100 at a civic center.

    In an official statement issued by the the AMC, it was reportedly said that with the view to keep the city, which was selected as the top city in the national cleanliness survey, clean the civic body has made a provision of issuing E-memo to those found spitting Pan Masala at a public place or roads.

    It is first such case of fine for spitting Pan Masala anywhere in India, the release claimed.

    Spitting in public is often seen as a breakdown of civic and social etiquette, however, it may soon turn into something far more sinister if steps are not taken to curb this menace.

    Civic bodies in some parts of the country have initiated drives against spitting in public places.

