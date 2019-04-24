In 4th phase of LS polls, BJP fields 25 with criminal cases, Congress, 11

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 24: There are 210 candidates with pending criminal cases who are contesting the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that 210(23 per cent) out of 928 candidates analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves.

158(17 per cent) out of 928 candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Richest candidate in phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls is worth Rs 204 crore

12 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 5 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves.

24 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.

4 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping such kidnapping for ransom, etc. (IPC Section-364A), kidnapping (IPC Section-363), Kidnapping or abducting with an intent secretly and wrongfully confine person (IPC Section-365) etc, against themselves.

21 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A) etc. against themselves.

16 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

Among the major parties, 25(44 per cent) out of 57 candidates from BJP, 18(32 per cent) out of 57 candidates from INC, 11(20 per cent) out of 54 candidates from BSP, 12(57 per cent) out of 21 candidates analysed from SHS, and 60(17 per cent) out of 345 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Employment opportunities remains top concern among voters: Survey

Among the major parties, 20(35 per cent) out of 57 candidates from BJP, 9(16 per cent) out of 57 candidates from INC, 10(19 per cent) out of 54 candidates from BSP, 9(43 per cent) out of 21 candidates analysed from SHS, and 45(13 per cent) out of 345 independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

37 out of 71 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.