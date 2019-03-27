In 3 minutes, A-SAT missile targeted micro satellite launched by ISRO on Jan 24

New Delhi, Mar 27: India's A-Satellite missile targeted a micro satellite, which was launched by on January 24 this year.

The micro satellite that was hit was launched by ISRO and was an out of service Indian satellite.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today that India had entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit, he said in his address to the nation.

Sources say that the A-SAT missile was launched on Wednesday and targeted an Indian satellite. The targeted satellite was decommissioned and was orbiting at a height of around 300 kilometres from the earth's surface. The entire operation took around 3 minutes.

What are Indian Low Earth Orbit satellites?

The PM said that 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch. Today, we have enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation etc, he also said.

'Mission Shakti' is an important step towards securing India's safety, economic growth and technological advancement, the Prime Minister said.

Today is 27th March. A while ago, India achieved a historic feat. India today registered itself as a space power. Till now, 3 countries of the world- America, Russia, & China had this achievement. India is the 4th country to have achieved this feat.

"A-SAT missile will give new strength to India's space prog. I assure int'l community that our capability won't be used against anyone but is purely India's defence initiative for its security. We're against arms raised in space. This test won't breach any international law or treaties", Modi said

What is Anti-satellite (ASAT) Missile?

Mission Shakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India's outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme. Mission Shakti is special for 2 reasons: (1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability. (2) Entire effort is indigenous, Modi further added.