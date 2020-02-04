In 276 days, Pakistan violated ceasefire 2,335 times

New Delhi, Feb 04: Pakistan has violated ceasefire along the Line of Control 2,335 times between May 30 last year and January 20 this year.

In addition, 177 incidents of cross border firing in the region also took place, the government informed the Lok Sabha.

"There have been 2,335 incidents of ceasefire violations (CFVs) along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region since 30 May 2019 (formation of the current government) till 20 January 2020. "In addition, 177 incidents of cross-border firing along Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu region from 30 May 2019 till 15 January 2020," Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said.

In another reply, Naik said that in 2019 there have been six fatalities of Army personnel due to avalanches.